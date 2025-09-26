CDOT warns of increase in deadly pedestrian crashes in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County is seeing a sharp increase in car crashes where a pedestrian has died, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to get the word out for drivers to pay attention.

CDOT says El Paso County has seen a 167% increase in pedestrian deaths since 2015. Thursday, the department held a ceremony at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs for people who have died.

Crash survivors shared their experiences and emphasized the importance of looking our for walkers when you drive.

"Having survived the crash that had me in the hospital with injuries for nine days,... it means a lot to me... to get the word out to people to pay attention," said Larry Wilson, a pedestrian crash survivor.

Colorado as a whole has seen an 88% increase in pedestrian deaths since 2015.

___

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.