CDOT: Teen crash fatalities increased by 91% over last 10 years

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning young drivers to stay vigilant and follow traffic laws this summer.

According to CDOT, traffic fatalities among people ages 15 to 20 in Colorado reached a record high in 2025, with 86 drivers and passengers killed. This is a 91% increase in youth traffic fatalities in the past 10 years.

During the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer last year, 225 people died on the road, and 16% of them were between 15 and 20.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says teen crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between 15 and 18.

CDOT says teens are at the highest risk of crashing within the first three months after getting their driver's license.

Studies show the general inexperience of young drivers and their increased chances of taking risks increase their chances of getting into a crash.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the following are the top factors for teen crashes in 2025:



distracted driving

speeding

lane violations

following too close

animal-involved crashes



Teens also have the lowest seat belt usage of any age, and in Colorado, 39% of teens who died in crashes weren't wearing their seatbelts.

CDOT has specific guidelines for teen drivers. To read those guidelines, visit CDOT's website.

Starting January 1, 2027, Coloradans will have to undergo new requirements for obtaining their learner's permit. Those new requirements from CDOT are listed below:



A 30-hour driver education course for minors 15 to 17 years old (which may include an online course).

Drivers 18 to 20 years old can choose between a 30-hour course or a four-hour prequalification driver awareness program (which may include an online course).

Those applying for a license under the age of 16.5 must still complete six hours of behind-the-wheel training.

Individuals under 21 years old must complete a motorcycle safety training program approved by CSP before being issued a motorcycle instruction permit.

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