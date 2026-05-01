CDOT sounds the alarm on motorcycle crashes ahead of 100 deadliest days

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers and riders to be aware that 2026 is already shaping up to be the deadliest start of a year for motorcyclists since 2017.

The messaging is coming as we approach the 100 Deadliest Days on the road in Colorado, a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

CDOT says 15 riders have already lost their lives between January and March, the deadliest start of a year since 2017. In total, in 2025, 148 riders lost their lives.

Colorado Department of Transportation

"Earning your motorcycle endorsement and wearing safety gear are responsibilities of every rider before hitting the road," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Safety is a shared responsibility on our roadways. Motorists and motorcyclists need to look out for one another on our roadways to ensure everyone gets home safely."

According to CDOT, Weld and Pueblo counties have the highest percentage of fatalities involving unhelmeted riders. CDOT says 49% of all riders killed over the last five years were not wearing a helmet at the time of their crash.

Over the last 15 years, motorcycle fatalities have increased by 90%.

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