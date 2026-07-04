CDOT rebuilds CO 165 bridge hours after it was destroyed by Aspen Acres Fire

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) rapidly reconstructed a one-lane bridge on CO 165 south of Beulah on Wednesday, July 1, after it was destroyed by the Aspen Acres Fire.

Colorado Department of Transportation Crew Crew members completed the temporary one-lane bridge on CO 165 on Wednesday, July 1.

CDOT says that the bridge crosses a gulch at Mile Post 16.5 on CO 165, at the intersection of CO 165 and CO 78. It's often used as a crucial access point for emergency services and southbound evacuation access for residents.

Despite the bridge being a total loss on June 30, crews worked tirelessly to repair the bridge overnight for emergency traffic.

The emergency repair will allow for alternating traffic and emergency vehicles, and restore access and avoid traffic while CDOT plans a more permanent repair.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating Aspen Acres Fire."



"We are so proud of our dedicated teams that stepped up when the community needed it most. Working tirelessly through the night, their exceptional efforts quickly restored crucial access for both residents and first responders." CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew



The new bridge was completed in less than 11 hours.

Crews began the work around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and completed the project at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

During wildfire season, CDOT works closely with other agencies to monitor active wildfires across the state, which can cause highway closures. During this time, please plan ahead, know your route, and identify alternate routes before leaving.

*Editor's Note: CO 165 has since been closed and evacuated due to the Aspen Acres Fire.*

47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations The Aspen Acres Fire continues to rage out of control, growing to over 47,000 acres with zero containment. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Red Creek area as the fire threatens thousands of structures across multiple counties. 47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

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