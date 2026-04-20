CDOT offering Uber discount for those celebrating 420 on Monday

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging cannabis consumers to get a safe ride home from the Mile High 420 Festival.
CDOT says they will be at the festival discussing the dangers of driving high. The festival is happening Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park, which is located near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.
CDOT reminds drivers the impairing effect of THC can last eight hours or more.
To make planning for a sober ride easier, CDOT has partnered with AAA Colorado to offer a $10 Uber ride credit. From now through Tuesday, you can you code RKFCDGEQJUJ, or click here.
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