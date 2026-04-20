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CDOT offering Uber discount for those celebrating 420 on Monday

Cannabis
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control in an effort to invalidate regulations allowing delivery of commercial cannabis statewide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
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DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging cannabis consumers to get a safe ride home from the Mile High 420 Festival.

CDOT says they will be at the festival discussing the dangers of driving high. The festival is happening Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park, which is located near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

CDOT reminds drivers the impairing effect of THC can last eight hours or more.

To make planning for a sober ride easier, CDOT has partnered with AAA Colorado to offer a $10 Uber ride credit. From now through Tuesday, you can you code RKFCDGEQJUJ, or click here.

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