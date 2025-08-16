CDOT marks July as deadliest month for impaired driving; prepares for Labor Day weekend

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that July has been the deadliest month of the year for impaired driving-related crashes.

Colorado Department of Transportation Data graph of July Impaired Driving-Related Traffic Fatalities from 2019 to 2024. Number of fatalities: 2019: 25; 2020: 23; 2021: 30; 2022: 31; 2023: 24; 2024: 28. Data reported as of Aug. 1, 2025. Source: Colorado Traffic Fatalities Dashboard.

In July alone, there were 26 deaths. So far in 2025, there have been 124 deaths involving a suspected impaired driver.

CDOT says that, nearing the end of summer, with Labor Day weekend right around the corner, CDOT will be supporting Colorado State Patrol and 56 additional local law enforcement agencies for the Heat is On Labor Day Crackdown DUI enforcement period.

The enforcement period begins Friday, August 15, and runs through Wednesday, September 3.

Labor Day marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which typically has a surge of fatal crashes.

“July historically has some of the highest numbers of impaired-related crash fatalities when compared to other months. Impaired driving-related crashes, injuries and fatalities are tragic and completely avoidable. Don’t make excuses or exceptions. If you’ve been drinking, put down the keys and call a sober friend. You’ll be glad you did.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

CDOT says over the past five years, July has consistently ranked among the top months for impairment-related fatalities in Colorado.

The 20-day Labor Day enforcement period will have additional patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and additional officers on duty to arrest impaired drivers.

Beyond safety concerns, DUIs can also include;



Jail time

License suspension

Ignition interlock requirements

Job loss

CDOT says that the average cost of a DUI in Colorado is $13,530, including fines, legal fees, increased insurance costs, and lost work time.

As a reminder, driving under the influence should never be an option. If you're planning on going out, plan to use a ride-sharing service, taxi, or public transportation.

