Colorado State Patrol launches 100 Deadliest Days of Summer Campaign Wednesday

GOLDEN, Colo. (KOAA) — Last year, there were 214 lives lost due to impaired driving, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

They say this was one-third of the traffic deaths in Colorado in 2024. CSP says this year, they are dedicated to addressing impaired driving.

At a ceremony in Golden on Wednesday, CSP held a somber reminder of driving under the influence.

There were also 214 empty chairs at the ceremony, representing each life lost due to impaired driving last year. It served as a temporary, public memorial and a visual call to action.

This summer, as there is more traffic congestion due to social opportunities, CSP says they are dedicated to numerous sobriety checkpoints and DUI Team operations.

The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer are from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

