CDOT launches outreach campaign, aims to encourage drivers to slow down

COLORADO (KOAA) — Speed was a factor in 237 traffic deaths last year, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says in the last five years, more than 1,000 people died on Colorado roads in speed-related crashes. They say, since 2016, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths have increased by 34% in the state, and passenger deaths have also increased by around 3%.

To reduce these incidents, CDOT has launched a new public outreach campaign that aims to spark a conversation about traffic safety and encourage drivers to slow down.

CDOT also says the traffic deaths in speed-related crashes last year were higher than impaired driving and unbuckled crashes.

Below are the counties with the most speed-related traffic deaths last year:



Adams County: 32

El Paso County: 25

Denver County: 23

According to Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County has been in the top five for speeding tickets since 2019. El Paso County also had the second-highest total traffic deaths (78) and serious injuries (more than 450) in crashes last year.

“Speeding drivers put everyone on Colorado roads at risk, especially vulnerable road users like pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists,” said CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “A common misconception is that speeding mainly occurs on highways, but the truth is, it happens on all roads. So, whether you’re on a highway, city street or rural mountain road, slow down and always watch for pedestrians. You could save a life.”

For more information on the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, visit CDOT's website.

