CBI investigating after human remains found in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has requested that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lead an investigation after human remains were discovered earlier this week.

On Tuesday, March 24, a hiker in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches near Bruce Road found what they thought was human remains.

They immediately reported it to the sheriff's office, which then notified CBI.

CBI Agents met up with the sheriff's office and the hiker, and the hiker showed the agents where the remains were found. CBI agents confirmed the skeletal remains were human.

Colorado State Patrol closed the area overnight, and CBI members, the DA's office, the Costilla County Coroner, and K9 Teams conducted an extensive search the next day.

While the remains haven't been identified by the Costilla County Coroner yet, CBI says the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

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