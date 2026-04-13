CBI assisting in investigation into deadly shooting in Florence on Saturday

FLORENCE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it is stepping in to assist the Florence Police Department in an investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday.

According to the CBI, the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Railroad Street.

When Florence Police Department officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound. A 43-year-old woman who was identified as the shooter called 911 following the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement's investigation.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been shared. No arrests have been made at the time of publishing this article, and the identities of the two people involved in this shooting will be released at a later date.

___

Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place Tense moments at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Thursday. Police say a bomb threat forced part of the hospital to evacuate as other areas went into a lockdown. Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.