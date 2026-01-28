Cause of shed fire earlier this month in Colorado Springs released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has released the cause of shed fire that happened earlier this month.

According to investigators, the fire was started by heat from a gasoline-fueled electric generator that ignited materials nearby. CSFD has ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

CSFD says to never store combustibles near a heating source. They say to always have at least three feet of clearance around all heating devices and to never fall asleep while they're still powered on.

Background Information

Two people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries in a shed fire in Colorado Springs on Monday, January 19.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. that evening in the 2500 block of East Dale Street, which is located just west of the North Circle Drive and Galley Road intersection.

When crews arrived, CSFD says the shed was fully engulfed in flames. The department says they had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was displaced from the fire, according to CSFD.

___

Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs After years in the making, the "Southeast Strong" plan is ready for review. This report breaks down the key proposals, from attracting major retailers and supporting small businesses to creating new cultural centers. Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.