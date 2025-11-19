Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Care and Share Food Bank's 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' happening Friday

COLORADO (KOAA) — We are nine days out from Thanksgiving, and Care and Share Food Bank is collecting turkeys to help feed local families.

The annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' is Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Care and Share volunteers will be outside of King Soopers stores to collect frozen turkey donations.

There are participating stores in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa, as well as Care and Share locations in all three cities. You can view the locations below:

Colorado Springs

King Soopers Locations

  • 3250 Centennial Boulevard
  • 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road
  • 7915 Constitution Avenue
  • 9225 North Union Boulevard
  • 6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard

Care and Share Distribution Center

  • 2605 Preamble Point

Pueblo

King Soopers Locations

  • 102 West 29th Street
  • 3050 West Northern Avenue

Care and Share Distribution Center

  • 100 Greenhorn Drive

Alamosa

King Soopers Locations

  • 131 Market Street

Care and Share Distribution Center

  • 5858 Produce Place

If you can't make it in person, you can donate online. A donation of $20 will provide one turkey for a family.

To donate online, visit Care and Share Food Bank's website.

___

____

