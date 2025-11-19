Care and Share Food Bank's 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' happening Friday

COLORADO (KOAA) — We are nine days out from Thanksgiving, and Care and Share Food Bank is collecting turkeys to help feed local families.

The annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' is Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Care and Share volunteers will be outside of King Soopers stores to collect frozen turkey donations.

There are participating stores in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa, as well as Care and Share locations in all three cities. You can view the locations below:

Colorado Springs

King Soopers Locations

3250 Centennial Boulevard

815 Cheyenne Meadows Road

7915 Constitution Avenue

9225 North Union Boulevard

6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard

Care and Share Distribution Center

2605 Preamble Point

Pueblo

King Soopers Locations

102 West 29th Street

3050 West Northern Avenue

Care and Share Distribution Center

100 Greenhorn Drive

Alamosa

King Soopers Locations

131 Market Street

Care and Share Distribution Center

5858 Produce Place

If you can't make it in person, you can donate online. A donation of $20 will provide one turkey for a family.

To donate online, visit Care and Share Food Bank's website.

___

____

