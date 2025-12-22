Care and Share Food Bank faces record demand amid federal funding cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado is serving more people than ever before while navigating significant federal funding reductions that have cut their food inventory by 12%.

The nonprofit's CEO, Nate Springer, said the organization now serves 300,000 people monthly across 29 counties through 278 partner agencies, representing the highest demand in the food bank's history.

"It's the rise in inflation over the last five years, and then you couple that with a reduction in federal programs in the charitable food system, and it's kind of the perfect scenario where we have more people in line than ever and less food nationally," Springer said.

The federal cuts have reduced Care and Share's annual food distribution from 25 million pounds to 22 million pounds per year.

Despite the challenges, the organization continues operating through the dedication of approximately 4,300 volunteers who handle everything from packing food boxes to managing transportation routes and information systems at three distribution centers across the state.

"Volunteering is the secret sauce at Care and Share, Springer said. "We have a really small staff for our three distribution centers across the state, but we have about 4,300 unique volunteers that come and do everything for Care and Share, not just pack boxes, but look at transportation routes and information systems. If you have a skill, we can find a way to put to use at Care and Share."

Recent community support has helped offset some of the federal reductions, with multiple $100,000 donations received in the last three months alone.

"We'll make up a lot of it because of the kindness and generosity of the community, and that's not synonymous with everywhere in the United States," Springer said. "That's synonymous with Southern Colorado and where we live. People care about their neighbors to their left and right, and that's a neat, neat place to get to serve."

KOAA News5 recently presented Care and Share with a $1,000 donation from the Scripps Howard Fund.

"This $1,000 check will acquire 2,500 meals for neighbors in need across Southern Colorado," Springer said.

Those seeking food assistance can find local resources by entering their zip code here.

Donations to Care and Share can also be made through their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency If you've been to Manitou, you know parking can be hard to come by. But the people who live there or work there all day tell us they have a problem. Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.