Car slams into tree in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park, speed may be a factor

File - Police lights shine at night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs say a man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police provided an update on the crash in their online blotter, explaining they were called to Memorial Park just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle versus a tree. The victim was unconscious inside the car when officers got to the scene. Police are reporting speed appears to be a factor in the crash, adding Jorge Rodriguez could face charges. It isn't clear if Rodriguez was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

