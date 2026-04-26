Car crashes into second floor of building due to high speeds; two transferred to hospital

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Security Fire Department (SFD) responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Main Street and Norman Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a single car and a nearby building with significant damage.

The initial investigation found that the car, occupied by "two young adults," was driving at high speeds before losing control, becoming airborne, and hitting the second floor of a building.

It landed on the ground.

Multiple units responded to the scene, and the two people in the car were extricated and transported to a local hospital for care.

Security Fire Department

The Fort Carson Fire's Heavy Rescue team came to assist in ensuring the structural integrity of the building.

This is an ongoing investigation led by Colorado State Patrol. The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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