Cañon City VFW overcomes roof damage to continue to serve hundreds on Thanksgiving

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A long-running Thanksgiving tradition at the VFW in Cañon City was nearly put at risk this year after roof damage left the building in need of major repairs.

But thanks to community support, including donations that poured in after News5’s earlier coverage, the annual holiday meal went on as planned in the same building.

Hundreds lined up outside VFW Post 4061 on Thursday, waiting for a warm Thanksgiving meal. For many veterans, including Scott Chaussee, this isn't just another community event.

“Each and every veteran needs to have a place to go if they are not with family and friends,” Chaussee said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen turnout like this.”

The damaged roof threatened to shut the doors this year. VFW leaders said they weren’t sure how they would pay for repairs or whether they would have to relocate the VFW.

That changed when community members stepped up.

“At first, we were wondering how we were going to pay for it. We might have to move," said Alejandro Aguirre, Senior Vice Commander of VFW 4061.

After News5 first reported the damage, additional support arrived, allowing the VFW to finish repairs just in time for the holiday.

“We appreciate everything Channel 5 and the community did for us,” Aguirre said. “Because of the community and anonymous donors… I think it’s awesome.”

Chaussee says the gathering is more than just a meal. He says it’s a chance to share stories, camaraderie, and connection.

“It’s kind of like a fraternity,” he said. “They talked about when they went in and where they were stationed.”

With the roof fixed and the tradition restored, the VFW is already looking ahead to the next holiday meal, which is during Christmas.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Aguirre said. “Because of the community, we are able to do this."

