Cañon City Police arrest man in connection to sexual exploitation of a child

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Cañon City Police Department.
On Tuesday afternoon, police say 38-year-old Travis Beauman was arrested and charged with the following:
- Internet sexual exploitation of a child
- Internet luring of a child
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Indecent exposure
- Harassment
Police say they began investigating after they received information from the victim's parents on July 8. They say officers collected evidence of the alleged crime and interviewed witnesses and victims.
According to police, Beauman was released on a PR bond by a judge following an advisement hearing Wednesday afternoon.
