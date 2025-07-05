Cañon City fireworks show canceled due to 5-acre fire

The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District confirmed to News 5 on Friday night that they are responding to at least a 5-acre fire west of Skyline Drive.

They say the fire is in steep terrain and nearly inaccessible. No other crews have been called in as of 10:30 pm.

At 9:40 pm on Facebook, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District posted, "The Canon City Fireworks aerial show has been paused due to multiple spot fires on the west side of Skyline Drive."

At 10:30 pm, they provided an update that "the aerial fireworks display is over due to fires on the west side of Skyline Drive. Please avoid the area of Highway 50 near Skyline Drive."

News 5 will continue to track this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

