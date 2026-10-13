Buc-ee’s submits site development plan to El Paso County staff

Buc-ee’s is moving forward with developing a site in El Paso County.

On Monday, El Paso County officials posted to their website about the plans, saying the site development plan is an administrative review and approval process. They say county staff will review the proposal.

While the plan was not on the website, it does say the plan includes lighting, landscaping, parking, traffic, required roadway improvements, and other applicable technical design requirements.

After searching for county records, we were able to find the submitted plans on the EDARP’s website here. Shown uploaded Monday are floor plans, elevation plans, and the application.

El Paso County

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County officials write on the website, “If the site development plan satisfies all applicable technical design requirements, it will be approved administratively. The site development plan does not return to the Board of County Commissioners for approval, and there is no appeal of that administrative approval to the Board of County Commissioners.”

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In August, the Board of Commissioners determined Buc-ee’s application met the criteria for an allowed use on the land along County Line Road near I-25 in northern El Paso County.

In a statement, Mark Waller, a consultant for Buc-ee's, said, "We’re excited to be at this step and look forward to continuing our work with El Paso County as we move our way through their land planning process."

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