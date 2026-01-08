Bruno Mars is scheduled to come to the Colorado Springs area for concert

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — An artist who performed during the Super Bowl in the past is making a stop in the Colorado Springs area.

Bruno Mars announced "The Romantic Tour" on social media, and the Air Force Academy is on the schedule for Sept. 26.

The seating capacity at Falcon Stadium is about 46,000.

The tour features Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Leon Thomas, RAYE, and Victoria Monét. The presale is scheduled to start Jan. 14.

