Broncos playoff fever drives fans to gear up for postseason run

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the stadium, at a favorite sports bar, or home watching on TV, Broncos fans want to show their loyalty. That means wearing Broncos gear.

At Scheels in Colorado Springs, Broncos fans are stocking up on merchandise as playoff excitement builds.

As soon as you walk in the door, there's evidence of the team's popularity - from customers checking out with new Broncos hats to a consistent stream of customers checking out the orange and blue options in the hometown team section.

"You gotta represent Broncos," said Cindy, a lifelong Broncos supporter and shopper.

The enthusiasm spans from longtime fans to recent Colorado transplants who have embraced the team.

"I think they got a good shot. Yeah, this whole season's been a miracle," said Billy, a recent Colorado transplant.

Even fans who split loyalties with other teams are shifting full support to the Broncos for the playoffs.

"I think wherever you go, people are like a little, a little amped up, I think," said Candace, a shopper.

"Our season kind of went down in flames, but we're also Denver Bronco fans, so with them going hard at their season and being competitive and playing at the high level, it's a win-win for us," said Hollie, a Kansas City fan who also likes the Broncos.

Hoodies, T-shirts, and hats are all popular, as Broncos fans want an update to their merchandise for the playoffs.

"We're seeing fans coming from all over the state, whether they are lifetime fans or they're just moving to Colorado and want to get in on the excitement," said Beau Pauly, an assistant store leader at Scheels.

Despite a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix, plenty of fans still want his jersey.

"I think that's got to be heartbreaking, and I think when it first happened you all kind of go, oh, now what?" said Candace.

At least one hopeful fan checked with the store wanting to know if he could get a jersey to support Jarrett Stidham, who's taking over as quarterback.

"The very next day we did receive a phone call asking about a Stidham jersey. The unfortunate part in this business is we can't react that quick, but it's really cool to see that they're excited," Pauly said.

The playoff fever is bringing fans together for watch parties.

"We'll definitely be getting together," Candace said.

One of these hoodies will be at the game this weekend, worn by Billy, who found a $300 ticket online.

It is his first time watching the broncos at the home field.

He said, "The Broncos have been a fun team to watch, so many 4th quarter comebacks, and I'm really excited to finally experience it in person and just being part of that Broncos community. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

In a time when division and contention dominate headlines, Broncos playoff fever is a topic in Colorado where you can find unity and agreement – almost everybody wanting a win by the Broncos.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

___

____

