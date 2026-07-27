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Broncos half-price tickets to go on sale Tuesday, how to get them

Broncos-Casey Out Football
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) gestures after a tipped pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in Denver's 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Broncos-Casey Out Football
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DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A day that comes once a year for fans will be returning on Tuesday.

In what has become one of the more anticipated days for Broncos fans each summer is the half-price ticket sale.

Each year, a limited number of tickets are put on half-price starting at 10 a.m.

The following rules are being implemented for the tickets:

  • There will be a limit of four tickets per household, and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.
  • All sales are final, and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.
  • Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game, and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.
  • Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.
  • Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.00.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 a.m. by clicking here.
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