Broncos half-price tickets to go on sale Tuesday, how to get them

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A day that comes once a year for fans will be returning on Tuesday.

In what has become one of the more anticipated days for Broncos fans each summer is the half-price ticket sale.

Each year, a limited number of tickets are put on half-price starting at 10 a.m.

The following rules are being implemented for the tickets:



There will be a limit of four tickets per household, and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.

All sales are final, and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game, and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.00.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 a.m. by clicking here.

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