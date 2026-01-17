Broncos fans are banking on a Broncos win Saturday night

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Broncos fans are flocking to Golden Nugget in Cripple Creek to place bets on Saturday's playoff game against the Bills, with the Broncos favored to win on DraftKings.

The casino's sports betting machines are seeing heavy action as Denver prepares for what could be a nail-biting matchup. The Broncos currently have a money line of -120, meaning a $100 bet would profit about $83 if they win.

"I like it when everybody else goes crazy. I'll go crazy with them," said Richard Allee, one of the bettors at the casino.

The excitement extends beyond just the potential payouts. Louie Cotton placed a $100 bet with high hopes for the future.

"100 bucks right now, but it'll turn to 150,000 probably, eventually," Cotton said.

Mike Buckley, senior vice president and general manager of Golden Nugget Cripple Creek, said Broncos games have drawn the biggest crowds this season.

"The most crowds we've had so far this year have been Broncos games," Buckley said. "It's extremely loud, it's extremely orange, and it's extremely fun."

For many fans, the stakes go beyond money as the team moves one step closer to the Super Bowl.

"Peyton might come out with something that we haven't seen because he saves the best for the most important times," Allee said.

When asked if he would celebrate a Broncos victory, Allee was enthusiastic.

"Heck yeah," he said.

For those considering smaller wagers, a $10 bet on the Broncos would yield an $8 profit if the team wins.

"I think the Broncos are a favorite for me, but it's pretty close, and you know it'd have to be a lot different than last year, but I think they can do it," said Allee.

___

Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities Cripple Creek and Woodland Park join more than 30 cities statewide with the "Main Street community" designation. Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.