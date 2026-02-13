One thing we know about the Walton-Penner ownership group: They don't do anything small.

“More than anything, we want this to be a world-class experience on game day for Broncos fans, and broader than that just a great place for people to be," said Broncos Team President Damani Leech at a community information meeting at La Alma Recreation Center.

Broncos are 'laser-focused' on building new stadium district at Burnham Yard

"I want friends and family to come into Denver and ask where they should go, and everybody to say, 'Burnham Yard,'" says Leech.

While Burnham Yard remains the team's "preferred site," Leech said the team is "laser-focused" on making sure the location works. To me, that sounds like there is no legitimate plan B.

That being said, the team is also actively soliciting community involvement to make sure the project meets the needs of everybody involved.

Denver7

“We need it," said Janice Apodaca, an Osage neighborhood resident and avid Broncos fan. "We need to pick up our spirits and all that.”

However, it's not all rainbows and orange sunsets. Members of the surrounding community raised numerous concerns at the meeting, including increased traffic, congestion, and rising property taxes.

“There’s a lot of concerns about protecting the neighborhood’s cultural background," said Christina Eyre, the RNO Communications Chair at Osage Lofts.

The Broncos plan to enhance and elevate existing neighborhoods, and this meeting was meant as a starting point for anxious residents to get answers.

“All of the feedback we get when people ask a question, we’re required to provide an answer to it and submit it to the city," Leech said. "There’s a lot of anxiousness that we’ve heard from individuals about 'What’s this going to be?’ That’s understandable. It’s a large development that’s in your neighborhood. Hopefully, people came away [from the meeting] feeling better informed, but also understanding that we’re really early in the process, so there’s an opportunity to give us their feedback.”

Local leadership believes the Broncos mean well with their intentions, but there is, perhaps, some cynicism surrounding the execution of these grand plans.

“My message to developers would be to get to know this neighborhood first and foremost," said Jamie Torres, city councilwoman for council district 3. "We want everything to thrive, and knowing where you’re going is the biggest chance you have to do that well.”

Denver Broncos

Despite the apprehension, the overall tenor of the meeting was positive and optimistic.

“I’m just happy it’s going to be out here," said Peggy Sandoval, who has called the Osage neighborhood home for nine years. "I love my Broncos. I like to be close to them.”

The Broncos put together a one-stop-shop website for information on their plans for a new stadium district. Click here to check it out.