Bringing joy back: How one activities director is transforming care through creativity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Colorado Springs, a walk through the park isn’t just a break in the day, it’s therapy.

For Martica Sanchez, the center’s Activities Director, every moment is an opportunity to spark joy and bring purpose to the lives of her residents.

“You and I know it’s summer, you know it’s hot out... some people might not know it’s summer,” said Sanchez with a smile, referring to residents with memory-related conditions.

Sanchez brings more than just warmth on a sunny Colorado day, she becomes the sunshine. Through her vibrant themed events, costume days, and personalized interactions, she creates an atmosphere where memory and joy come alive.

“You really don't remember what just happened… but you sure remember what Wendy’s looks like, or the cake you had at your wedding,” she explains. “My job is to remind them of those moments, to spark the memories where they were happy in their life.”

From dancing parties to hot dog day, her efforts reach even the quietest corners of the facility. Her whimsical outfits aren’t just for fun, they’re tools for engagement.

“I walk around like a hot dog," said Sanchez. "They know it’s hot dog day.”

The impact of her work goes beyond entertainment. Ryan Turley, the facility’s Executive Director, credits Sanchez’s creativity with improving resident participation.

“Residents that typically don’t like to come out of their room… do come out," said Sanchez. "It’s a big win for us.”

One resident, Danielle Lossing, knows the power of Sanchez’s mission firsthand. A former engineer, Lossing experienced a sudden and devastating brain aneurysm just two years ago.

“It was a normal day," said Lossing. "Got up, turned the shower on, turned around to grab something, and I went down.”

The aneurysm left her unable to walk, speak, or eat. But with relentless determination and community support, Lossing has been on the long road to recovery. Her involvement in Sanchez’s programs has played a vital role in her healing journey.

“It makes me realize I’m not as bad off as I thought I was… It kind of gives me hope,” said Lossing.

That hope, Lossing says, is what keeps her going, and Sanchez is often the source.

“She’s always got a smile on her face," said Sanchez. "She tunes into people, she can tell if you’re having a bad day or not.”

In recognition of her work, Sanchez was named Activities Director of the Year last year. Still, she remains focused on the little things.

“My job is to get one smile a day from each person," said Sanchez. "That’s it. That will make my day.”

To her, the residents aren’t just patients, they’re family.

“Everything I do, I try to bring it back to my community, my beehives," said Sanchez. "I call them my beehives.”

While most people mark holidays once a year, Sanchez’s philosophy is different.

“Some people will only celebrate the Fourth of July, not us," said Sanchez. "We're celebrating every day because every day is a gift.”

Sachez’s next mission is to help her residents give back to the next generation. She’s organizing a school supply drive from July 1 through July 31, with a special event for residents to personally hand out supplies on August 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are being accepted and items can be dropped off at the front desk labeled “For Martica” between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Colonial Health and Rehabilitation, which is located on East Fillmore Street.

In a place where memories may fade, Sanchez reminds everyone that joy, hope, and human connection never truly disappear, they just need someone to help them shine again.

