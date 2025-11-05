Breaking down SNAP impact in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People in every Colorado county are impacted by the suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP.

Make no mistake, it is the most important nutrition program in the country,” said Care & Share Food Bank, President and CEO, Nate Springer.

Care and Share, the food bank that supplies food aid programs in 29 Southern Colorado counties is work to offset the impact of the SNAP suspension.

Springer said the effort is a band aid and far from a replacement.

“For every meal that the Care and Share Food Bank and any food bank around the country can send out, the SNAP program does nine.”

Data from the Colorado Department of Human Services shows 600,000 indviduals from 333,000 thousand households us SNAP benefits.

Nearly 50% of snap dollars in Colorado benefit kids under the age of 18.

Coloradans living with disabilities account for 15%.

10% goes to the elderly.

There is talk in the nation’s capital of restoring partial benefits.

As November starts, local human services leaders in Colorado have not received any official notification of this happening, so the SNAP suspension continues.___

