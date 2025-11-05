Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Breaking down SNAP impact in Southern Colorado

Bill Folsom reveals the staggering local impact as SNAP benefits remain suspended with conflicting messages from Washington. Food banks can't fill the gap, providing just 1 meal for every 9 that SNAP delivers, while over 600,000 Coloradans await clarity on their food assistance.
128,000 People in Our Area Lose Food Benefits - Half Are Kids, Elderly, and Disabled
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People in every Colorado county are impacted by the suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP.

Make no mistake, it is the most important nutrition program in the country,” said Care & Share Food Bank, President and CEO, Nate Springer.

Care and Share, the food bank that supplies food aid programs in 29 Southern Colorado counties is work to offset the impact of the SNAP suspension.

Springer said the effort is a band aid and far from a replacement.

“For every meal that the Care and Share Food Bank and any food bank around the country can send out, the SNAP program does nine.”

Data from the Colorado Department of Human Services shows 600,000 indviduals from 333,000 thousand households us SNAP benefits.

Nearly 50% of snap dollars in Colorado benefit kids under the age of 18.

Coloradans living with disabilities account for 15%.

10% goes to the elderly.

There is talk in the nation’s capital of restoring partial benefits.

As November starts, local human services leaders in Colorado have not received any official notification of this happening, so the SNAP suspension continues.___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her.

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community