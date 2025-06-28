Brad's House gives youth a place to heal and grow in Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One organization is dedicated to helping children who have faced unexpected challenges in Southern Colorado.

Brad's House has supported young individuals who have spent time in prison. It has fostered nearly 200 kids since it opened in 2013.

"Misdemeanor, felonies,... taking cars," said Aiden Hassoldt, a former resident at Brad's House.

Hassoldt says that was all he knew growing up.

"My brother got shot. It really hurt me inside," said Hassoldt.

He says that at that moment, he realized that he really needed some help. Then, he met a new family at Brad's House. He was 16 years old when he moved in.

"Doing chores and cooking," said Hassoldt.

He says he learned how to live independently, which eventually led him to have a dream of his own.

"Not only did I go to school and get a full-ride scholarship to wrestle," said Hassoldt.

Will Thompson, Director of Brad's House, says he opened the third house in Colorado Springs.

"They (kids) are going through a lot of adult stuff at a young age. We are trying to let them be the kid at the same time," said Thompson.

Hassoldt has been a part of that guidance, serving as a mentor to staff members at Brad's House.

"With youth going to juvenile prison, they don't have a place to call home. I will say this, it's a home," said Hassoldt.

