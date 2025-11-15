Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County's art on display in mayor's office

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An art installation that features 10 pieces of artwork from the Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County was hung in Mayor Heather Graham's Office on Friday.

“As Executive Director of the Pueblo Arts Alliance, it fills me with pride to witness the joy, confidence, and creativity these young artists bring to our community,” said Christina McCann, Executive Director of the Pueblo Arts Alliance. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, supported by the Mayor’s Office, represents the heart of what we do, uplifting youth, celebrating art, and building a stronger Pueblo together. The Pueblo Arts Alliance remains committed to nurturing the next generation of young artists and supporting opportunities that elevate their voices and talents."

Pueblo Arts Alliance partnered with Mayor Graham last April for a monthly rotating art installation in the office lobby, and each month features a different artist.

"We are honored to provide this stage for our youth members. Recognition is a critical element of our philosophy of youth development. We're excited to see our visual arts program highlighted in the community," said Angela Giron, President/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County. "And we are proud that we have a Mayor that understands the importance of the arts and youth recognition.

The Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County partnered with the Pueblo City-County Library District for an art installation last month. Pueblo Arts Alliance selected 10 pieces of art from the installation for the mayor's office.

The public can view the art display from now until the second week of December.

“I’m so excited to see students’ artwork displayed here at City Hall with Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County,” said Mayor Graham. “I’m grateful to have Pueblo Arts Alliance coordinate and showcase our many talented artists each month and this unique opportunity to support our local students for November’s installation.”

For more information, you can call the Pueblo Arts Alliance at (719)242-6652.

___

Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers The suspect with the rifle reportedly pointed the gun at an officer who fired multiple shots, injuring a male and female. The people shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the third person was taken into custody, an adult male, and is considered a suspect. Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.