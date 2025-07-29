Boulder police warn of mountain lion activity after dog attacked, killed during neighborhood walk

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are warning the community about mountain lion activity in the city after a small dog was attacked and killed as it was being walked Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue.

Police said a resident was walking their dog when a mountain lion appeared suddenly and jumped on the small pet, killing the dog instantly.

Police said the cat took the dog away and did not threaten the dog’s owners.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified, and wildlife officers responded to the area Saturday after another sighting of the same mountain lion, according to police.

After two hours of monitoring and observing, police said the mountain lion swiftly left the bush where it had been hiding and disappeared.

Animal protection officers recovered the dog’s remains in a nearby backyard.

Police said that this type of mountain lion attack is extremely rare, but offered the following safety tips:

What to Do If You Meet a Lion



Do not approach lions. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give the lion a way to escape.

Stay calm if you come upon a lion. Talk to it in a firm voice in an effort to demonstrate that you are human and not its regular prey.

Back away slowly. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack.

Face the lion and make an effort to appear as large as possible. Open your jacket or lift objects to appear like a more formidable opponent. Pick up your children.

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw rocks, sticks or whatever you can pick up, without turning your back to the lion or bending down.

If the lion would happen to attack, fight back. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. Remain standing and keep attempting to get back up if you are brought to the ground.

