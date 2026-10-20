Boulder firebombing attack suspect will change plea on federal charges

BOULDER, Colo. — The man charged in connection with a firebombing attack in Boulder that killed one person in June 2025 will change his plea on federal charges, according to court documents.

Mohammed Sabry Soliman is accused of an attack at a demonstration in support of Israeli Hostages in Gaza that injured many and left one woman dead.

In June of 2025, Soliman pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges filed against him. In court documents filed on Friday, court documents show a deal has been made in Mohamed Soliman's case, but those details have not been released.

Now he will spend the rest of his life in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. He faces 12 federal charges, including nine hate crime charges. Soliman has a court date next week.

Another court filing in the case is a motion to keep his family in the United States. Hayam El Gamal, the ex-wife of Soliman, and her five children have been the subject of a legal deportation battle that has played out along with the criminal case.

Scripps News received a statement from the El Gamal family's legal team, which said in part:

"The family knows that no legal process can undo the harm Mr. Soliman caused. But to whatever extent possible, they hope the conclusion of his prosecution brings the victims a measure of finality and closure, and gives the Boulder community, and Colorado's Jewish community in particular, an opportunity to heal."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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