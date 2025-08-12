Body of an 18-year-old boy recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The body of an 18-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW Officers responded to the lake just before noon after receiving a report for a possible drowning.

A CPW boat crew and a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office diver recovered the body and conducted CPR. CPW says the teenager was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

According to witnesses, they say the teenager, who wasn't wearing a life jacket, went under in 23-feet of water about 65 yards from shore in the east end of the lake near the dam.

Park staff say they were on shore within two minutes, and boat crews conducted sonar grid searches within 15 minutes. CPW says water temperatures were in the mid 70s at the time of the incident.

The teenager's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

“CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and everyone involved in the incident,” said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW encourages all park visitors to always wear a life jacket.

