Blake seeks forever family through Colorado Heart Gallery

DENVER (KOAA) — Hundreds of children in Colorado are currently waiting for loving homes through foster care and adoption programs. Among them is Blake, a tenth-grader whose story highlights the ongoing need for families willing to open their hearts and homes.

According to the Colorado Heart Gallery, Blake is a spirited teen boy with endless energy and a love for everything active!

"Whether shooting hoops at the local park, hiking up rugged trails, or speeding down bike paths, he's always on the move, soaking up the outdoors," Blake's bio reads. "On weekends, Blake enjoys peaceful mornings fishing, balancing his high-energy hobbies with a bit of calm. After a long day of adventure, he loves refueling with his favorite foods from Panda Express or a trip to Golden Corral, where he can pile his plate high with everything he craves. Blake's zest for life and boundless curiosity make every day an exciting new journey."

The Colorado Heart Gallery welcomes inquiries from all family types interested in adoption. Financial assistance may be available to help cover adoption-related services, making the process more accessible for potential families.

Families interested in learning more about Blake or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303) 755-4756 for more information.

