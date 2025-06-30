Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Black Hills customers in eastern Colorado will see slight increase in bill

Starting tomorrow, people who get natural gas from Black Hills Energy will see a slight rate increase for the next three months.
Black Hills Energy Service Center Pueblo.jpeg
Posted

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting July 1, average monthly natural gas bills for Black Hills Energy customers will decrease slightly in western Colorado and increase slightly in the eastern part of the state.

The Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) which is filed quarterly, was recently approved by the the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reflect the projected cost of natural gas for the next three months.

In western Colorado, average bills will decrease by around 1.5% because of an adjustment over the last quarter. The monthly bill in eastern Colorado will rise an average of 3% to 4.5% due to increased natural gas costs.

If you are struggling with your bill, Black Hills Energy offers help. For more information about their assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

Below is breakdown of how to determine the average amount that your natural gas bill will increase or decrease in your area:

Base Rate AreaGCA AreaCurrent Average Monthly BillProposed Average Monthly BillMonthly ChangePercentage ChangeAverage Usage
Base Rate Area 1Eastern - Larimer and Weld County$68.67$71.75$3.084.49%86
Base Rate Area 1Western - Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and San Miguel Counties$103.31$101.58($1.73)-1.67%86
Base Rate Area 2Eastern - Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties$77.59$79.95$2.363.04%66
Base Rate Area 2Western - Pagosa Springs and Bayfield$119.39$117.66($1.73)-1.45%66
Base Rate Area 3Eastern - Castle Rock south to Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, east to Kiowa, Limon and Burlington$70.51$73.78$3.274.64%91

