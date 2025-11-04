Black Forest farm accepting pumpkins to feed their sheep, use for compost

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — Vogl Homestead Farm in Black Forest is hosting their sixth annual 'Great Pumpkin Rescue.' They are taking pumpkins in any condition to use them as supplemental feed for sheep or their compost.
You can drop off your pumpkins at the farm, which is located on Angelholm Road near the intersection of Black Forest Road and East Palmer Divide Avenue.
They also have three drop-off sites in Monument, which are listed below:
- Limbaugh Park in Downtown Monument
- Swing Park in Jackson Creek
- Sanctuary Pointe Park on Sanctuary Rim Drive
Each year, the farm says they recycle around 600 to 800 pumpkins. This year, they are hoping to recycle 1,000.
