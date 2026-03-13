Beyond something to drink: Colorado snowpack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado's snowpack is getting extra attention in 2026 because it is far below normal.

The latest numbers show the lowest spot is the Arkansas River Basin in southeast Colorado with snowpack at 45% of normal. The significance goes beyond drinking water and watering landscapes.

"The water community in Colorado is huge because it's such an important thing," said Russ Schumacher, Colorado's State Climatologist.

Snowpack is among many weather factors Schumacher tracks. One of the main reasons is for the agriculture industry and Colorado-grown crops that rely on the water that melts from snowpack.

Water is also an essential element of the state's tourism and outdoor recreation industries.

When there is discussion about growth in the state, water has to be considered. There are communities negotiating to expand their water supply so development can happen.

"The most important variable we look at when we're talking about the snowpack is the snow water equivalent, how much water it would be if you melted all the snow that's sitting on the ground in the mountains down into liquid water," said Schumacher.

Water originating in Colorado is vital inside state lines and to other surrounding states.

"That's tens of millions of people that use that water, and we don't have any other source of water coming into Colorado. We're a headwater state," said Schumacher.

There is extra interest in years like this one when snowpack numbers are extremely low.

"The input of water from the snow has been poor over the last couple of decades, and the demand has been high, and increasing temperatures are sapping more of that moisture," said Schumacher.

Colorado does have a buffer with reservoirs that serve as a savings account for water, offsetting the low snowpack years. The concern is when there's a trend of more dry years than good water years.

