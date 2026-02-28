Benedict Park in Pueblo set for major upgrades with new lights, playground and trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — beBenedict Park in Pueblo is getting a major makeover, with new lighting, an upgraded playground, basketball court, track, benches and concrete trails on the way thanks to two separate grants.

The City of Pueblo received a $91,000 grant to add lighting to the park. A separate $545,457 grant will fund the new playground equipment, concrete pathways, benches, landscaping and improving the basketball court.

Steven Meier, City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Director, said the park currently has little to no functional lighting.

"There's no lights in the park besides the one little light in the parking lot, which doesn't amount to much," Meier said.

Before any construction can begin, crews will need to mitigate lead and arsenic in the ground.

Meier said the end goal is straightforward.

"Make it look like a brand new park," Meier said.

Father and son Tim and Tyson Trujillo have lived near Benedict Park for six years and are involved in the planning process with the Bojon Town Foundation. They said they are looking forward to the long-awaited upgrades.

"There's never been lights around this park and so to be able to light it up at night, bring those families in during the summertime, feel safe, feel welcomed is really important," Tim Trujillo said.

Tim Trujillo said the new playground will serve kids of multiple age groups.

"We're going to have an older kid playground. We're hoping to have enough money to put in a younger kid playground as well, so they could have their own space," Tim Trujillo said.

The playground will also be sensitivity tactile boards for kids with disabilities.

"So if you have mobility issues, there'll be tactile boards around the inside of that walkway so that those kids can participate too while they're in the park," Tim Trujillo said.

Tyson Trujillo said the improvements could transform the park into a destination for the wider community.

"Hopefully it'll bring in a lot of new families not only from Bojon Town but from other places in Pueblo," Tyson Trujillo said.

Tim Trujillo said the vision for the park goes beyond recreation.

"It's going to be a community hub like we've always dreamed about it being," Tim Trujillo said.

His son agreed.

"This park is going to be a lot better than it is now. It'll be hopefully the park of the town," Tyson Trujillo said.

Construction is set to begin in the fall and is expected to be completed in January. The Trujillos tell News5 there will also be a grand opening in November.

