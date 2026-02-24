Beloved grizzly bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo fighting cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A beloved grizzly bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is fighting cancer. Emmett, a 21-year-old grizzly, was recently diagnosed with a cancerous lump at the base of his tail.
His care team is now preparing for surgery to remove the mass, along with his tail and surrounding tissue. Teams from nearly every department at the zoo are involved in the procedure.
The zoo says otherwise, Emmett is in good health, and he is still playing, eating and training.
An update is expected in the coming days.
