Bear gets trapped in car in Manitou Springs, no injuries reported (except for the car)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) received an interesting call for service- a bear trapped in a car.

The police and fire department responded to local residents who said that a bear had become trapped inside their car, and while no one was hurt, the car certainly was.

Manitou Springs Police Department

Police say that the car sustained significant damage as the bear tried to free itself.

MSPD reminds residents that bears are strong and unpredictable, especially when there's food involved or when they feel threatened.

Wednesday's incident is also a good reminder that bears are very smart and have a strong sense of smell - estimated to be more than 2,100 times stronger than a person's. Even small remnants of food or drinks can attract a bear.

Bears are common in Colorado, but it's important to remember that there are steps residents can take to reduce the chances that they stumble into your yard, and in this case, your car:



Remove all food, drinks, trash, coolers, pet food, and scented items from your car

Lock all doors and close all windows

Never intentionally feed wildlife or leave food where bears can access them

Manitou Springs Police Department

City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use On Tuesday, council members gave final approval to change the city's code of ethics when it comes to the mayor or city council driving city vehicles for personal use. City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use

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