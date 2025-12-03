Bear cubs orphaned over the summer will be released into the wild Thursday

DEL NORTE, Colo. (KOAA) — Five bear cubs that were orphaned over the summer will be released back into the wild on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW says three of the orphaned bears were recovered in The Broadmoor neighborhood in July. The other two were recovered from a neighborhood north of Woodland Park in August.

Officers will retrieve the cubs on Thursday from CPW's Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility, which is located near Del Norte. They will them take the cubs to two separate locations for release.

CPW says they have fitted two of the cubs with GPS ear tag transmitters supplied through a data gathering partnership with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. They say the transmitters allow officers to track movements following the bear's release.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, whose members help fund conservation efforts, including these GPS devices, to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife study pressing issues,” said Deme Wright, CPW District Wildlife Manager.

The research partnership was launched in 2022.

According to CPW, urban bear conflict is a recurring issue in our region, especially for bears attracted to food or trash near homes. They also say the ongoing study of rehabilitation of orphaned bear cubs is crucial to future mitigation efforts.

