Bear cub finds its way into underground parking at St. Francis Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A nine-month-old bear cub found its way into an underground employee parking lot at CommonSpirit St. Francis Hospital, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Wildlife officers responded to @commonspirit St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs today for a ~9-month-old bear cub that found its way into underground employee parking. pic.twitter.com/D5NYHf7Ghj — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2025

The hospital is located on East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard.

According to CPW, the cub was temporarily immobilized and brought to a wildlife trailer.

Officers gave it an ear tag and also gave it what CPW calls a "wake-up" drug. Once the cub was on its feet, CPW says it was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Frisco.

