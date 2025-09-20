Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bear cub finds its way into underground parking at St. Francis Hospital

A nine-month-old bear cub found its way into an underground employee parking lot at CommonSpirit St. Francis Hospital, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A nine-month-old bear cub found its way into an underground employee parking lot at CommonSpirit St. Francis Hospital, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The hospital is located on East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard.

According to CPW, the cub was temporarily immobilized and brought to a wildlife trailer.

Officers gave it an ear tag and also gave it what CPW calls a "wake-up" drug. Once the cub was on its feet, CPW says it was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Frisco.

