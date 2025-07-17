Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baby squirrels found in engine compartment of car, CPW issues reminder

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
COLORADO (KOAA) — Baby squirrels were found in the engine compartment of a car, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to CPW, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator will care for the squirrels before releasing them back to the wild.

If you have discovered wildlife in a surprising location, you are asked to call CPW at (719)227-5200 before taking action.

