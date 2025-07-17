Baby squirrels found in engine compartment of car, CPW issues reminder

COLORADO (KOAA) — Baby squirrels were found in the engine compartment of a car, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Days-old squirrels were found in the engine compartment of a car. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator will care for the squirrels before releasing them to the wild. Have you discovered wildlife in a surprising location? Call our team before taking action (719) 227-5200 pic.twitter.com/McRfXWlHL1 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 16, 2025

According to CPW, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator will care for the squirrels before releasing them back to the wild.

If you have discovered wildlife in a surprising location, you are asked to call CPW at (719)227-5200 before taking action.

