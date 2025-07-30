Average teacher salaries in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As one school district in El Paso County prepares to host a job fair Wednesday, News5 wanted to highlight the average salaries for teachers across the state.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Education for the 2024-25 school year, the district with the highest average salary for teachers (Both charter and non-charter schools) is Boulder Valley Re-2 at $99,707. The school district with the lowest amount is Vilas Re-5 at $36,763. Vilas is located on the southeast side of Colorado.

AVERAGE TEACHER SALARY FOR SEVERAL EL PASO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS (2024-25):

D-2: $56,991

D-3: $65,529

D-8: $67,331

D-11: $62,908

D-12: $72,066

D-14: $65,287

D-20: $65,098

D-38: $57,582

D-49: $58,262

AVERAGE TEACHER SALARY FOR PUEBLO COUNTY'S BIGGEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

D-60: $66,539

D-70: $66,675

For the full list from the Colorado Department of Education, click here.

