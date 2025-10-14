Avenger Open Space: A first in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — Leaders in the mountain town of Woodland Park want public input on forming rules for the Avenger Open Space.

Regulations going into a conservation easement set perpetual standards for what will and will not be allowed on the property.

“For example, if the conservation easement said we don't want to allow e-bikes, 30 years from now we still can't allow e-bikes, so it's a really important opportunity for people for people to weigh in,” Woodland Park, Park Advisory Board, Chair, Jeff Webb.

The 120 acre property is thanks to a grassroots effort collaborating with city leaders.

“Avenger is an interesting parcel because it's actually a historic mining claim, so it's fully surrounded by National Forest and because it's been inactive for so long, the majority of people actually thought it was just National Forest,” said Teller Trail Team, Founder, Chris Gonzales.

The small grassroots non-profit Teller Trail Team played a significant role in making the property an official open space.

“Saw it pop up on Zillow for sale, and shortly after that we started to see the private property signs show up,” said Gonzales, “Here's a space that's been being used for 30-40 years by neighbors and visitors alike, and now it's in danger of being sold.

They went to Woodland Park City Council and Parks Board urgently wanting to collaborate on saving the open space.

Parks Board said this is a, kind of once in a lifetime opportunity to try to preserve this land,” said Webb.

Acquiring the property also appeared a long-shot because the small city does not have the kind of budget for this kind of purchase.

A plan was formed that included applying to Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) for grant money.

We were able to get $500,000 from GOCO and that whole grant process took about six months. Oftentimes these are years in the planning,”

The city did come up with $150,000.

Members of the community who recognized the significance of the property rallied with donations totaling $90,000,

“Speaks to the desire the community has for this project, and so those people that donated money, all the people that took an interest, they feel like this is their’s, as they should,” said Webb.

The next step is putting together the conservation easement.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will host an open house about the Avenger Open Space Wednesday October 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.___

