Avalanche advisories issued for most of Colorado's high country this weekend

COLORADO (KOAA) — Be extra careful if you're heading to the mountains to ski or hike this weekend. The latest map from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) shows advisories across most of the high country.

Officials say many slopes will be prime for both human and naturally triggered avalanches because recent heavy snowfall sitting on top of weak snowpack can easily slide.

News5 asked Brian Lazar with the CAIC what his advice is for people heading to the mountains this weekend.

"We really want to encourage people to check and read the forecast, which you can get at colorado.gov/avalanche, or on the CAIC mobile app," said Lazar. "If you do choose to... go into the backcountry near avalanche terrain, you need to make sure you have at the very least the minimum rescue gear of an avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe. Travel with partners that also have that gear and are practiced and know how to use it."

It's best to let other people know where you're going to ski or hike and when you plan to be back.

