Autism and acetaminophen: what the science says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The White House announced new recommendations Monday aimed at helping prevent autism spectrum disorder, prompting responses from state health agencies and licensed health professionals across Colorado.

The announcement included President Donald Trump calling the situation an "epidemic," the recommendation being that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.

"So taking Tylenol is not good, I'll say it, it's not good. For this reason, we are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary," said President Trump.

Though the announcement itself says the research isn't conclusive, questions remain about what causes autism. I asked Colorado Springs-based clinical social worker Candace Rodgers about what autism is linked to.

"So far, science says it's genetic, it's a genetic condition," said Rodgers, owner of Your Best Brain Counseling.

Rodgers says her son was diagnosed with autism.

"He's probably my easiest kid because he's very rigid. He did not receive the MMR vaccine prior to diagnosis. He also would not have been exposed to acetaminophen as I did not take acetaminophen," said Rodgers.

He's not the only one in her family with the condition.

"I have a nephew and I have a cousin with autism. As far as we know, there's nobody in the line above," said Rodgers.

She adds the increased prevalence in autism diagnoses could be a result of more awareness drawn to the condition. But she explains the risk of acetaminophen in utero needs more concrete research.

"Most everything does cross the blood brain barrier,most all things do. Tylenol is one. Does that mean it's bad? There's no science yet," said Rodgers.

Colorado's Department of Health sent a statement saying its vaccination stances would not change due to the announcement. The agency says it's "committed to ensuring families have accurate, up-to-date information to make informed decisions."

