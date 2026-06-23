AURORA, Colo. — Aurora residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on future data center development in the city at a town hall next Monday.

Councilmember Amy Wiles of Ward II said she organized the event after receiving numerous emails calling for a moratorium on new data centers. Rather than moving straight to restrictions, Wiles told Denver7 she wants to hear from residents first.

Watch Claire Lavezzorio's report on this development in our video below.

Aurora residents to weigh in on future data center development at upcoming town hall

"I really want people to have the opportunity to give their feedback, to hear from experts, to make their concerns known, or their support known," Wiles said. "We don't want to hear a year from now that you felt like you didn't have the chance to express your concerns, because this meeting is the chance to do that."

According to datacentermap.com, there are five data centers currently in Aurora.

Wiles said Ward II, which she represents, has a lot of open land, making it an attractive area for builders.

"It is very attractive, I'm sure, to a wide range of developers and different uses and especially data centers, which is why I wanted my community members to be able to give their feedback," she said.

The town hall is scheduled for Monday, June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aurora Central Library.

Residents who cannot attend can email Councilmember Wiles directly to share their input: awiles@auroragov.org

Last month, Denver City Council unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on new data center construction.

And recently, residents of Denver's Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods have been outspoken about a Coresite data center being built just steps from their homes.