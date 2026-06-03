Atrevida Beer Co. to close after 8 years in Colorado Springs

Atrevida Beer Co. will close its doors June 28, brewery owners announced Monday on social media.

The first Latina-owned brewery in Colorado stormed onto the Colorado Springs scene in 2018 after home-brewer Jess Fierro took home the top prize in the six-episode docuseries “Beerland.” Following her win, Fierro took over ownership of Great Storm Brewing Co., and it evolved into Atrevida. The word is the feminine form of the Spanish word “bold.”

After nearly eight years of “shared laughter, late nights and clinking glasses,” however, Atrevida will close its doors at 204 Mount View Lane, off North Nevada Avenue, a post to Instagram stated.

“Obviously this decision doesn’t come lightly. … For now, we want to stress that Atrevida has always been more than just beer. We are so grateful for those who chose to spend their time with us, to the regulars who became like family, and to our dedicated team who poured their hearts into every pint for the past eight years.”

Atrevida is co-owned by Rich Fierro, Jess’ husband.

Rich Fierro became known to many as a Club Q hero, one of two men who sprang into action Nov. 19, 2022, to subdue a mass shooter at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Watch our previous coverage about the overwhelming support for the brewery following the Club Q Shooting.

The decorated Army veteran, who served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was at Club Q with his wife along with daughter, Kassy, and a group of close family friends when gunfire erupted late that Saturday night. Rich Fierro and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James tackled and disarmed accused shooter Anderson Aldrich, stopping a shooting spree that injured more than a dozen and killed five, including Kassy’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance.

Atrevida’s announcement this week prompted an outpouring of support on social media. The brewery’s Instagram post saw more than 50 comments.

“This is very sad news but wishing your family all the good things to come,” said Carolyn McDonald.

“Breaks my heart to read this, but I’m sure the future is bright for your entire family! Sending you love and laughter. … Big cheers to you all,” said Sarah Perez, the head brewer at Las Vegas’ Bad Beat Brewing and a Great American Beer Festival medal winner.

The Colorado Springs area has seen a smattering of brewery openings and closings in the past year. While Metric Brewing and Brass Brewing Co. closed, Armillary Brewing Co. opened this spring and 105 West Brewing at Garden of the Gods took over the space formerly occupied by Trinity Brewing Co.

Nationally, beer production has declined 5%, according to the Brewers Association annual report, released in April. Craft beer production totaled 21.9 million barrels, with 60% of breweries reporting a decline, 39% reporting growth, and 1% holding steady.

The association’s staff economist, Matt Gacioch, said there are reasons to stay optimistic even as consumers are overall drinking less.

“What’s nearly guaranteed is that success going forward will come down to creating something meaningful and memorable for consumers,” Gacioch said.

New brewery openings across the U.S. dropped sharply last year to 300, down from 518 in 2024; but closures also declined to 481, down from 591. The group’s annual report said this signals a shift to a more mature, competitive market “with fewer untapped opportunities” for newcomers.

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