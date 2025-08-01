Atlas Holdings completes acquisition of EVRAZ North America

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Atlas Holdings has completed its acquisition of EVRAZ North America and created the Orion Steel Companies.

The firm announced its plan to buy the Pueblo Steel Mill's parent company back in June. The deal also includes a location in Oregon, as well as several locations across Canada.

“As a well-capitalized strategic supplier, Orion Steel is poised to become a central player in the North American market, helping to ensure economic and security interests of the United States and Canada are advanced through significant, local production,” said Doug Matthews, CEO of Orion Steel. “I’ve been in this business for three decades and I am completely energized by this unique opportunity. This is a historic operation heading into a bold new chapter."

The mill is the world's largest solar-powered steel mill, and the largest rail supplier in North America.

