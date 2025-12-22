At-risk man last seen a week ago in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are seeking assistance in locating a man considered to be at risk.

Monday morning, CSPD posted a photo of a man named Gary, explaining he was last seen Dec. 15 in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Nevada Avenue.

"Gary is a Black male, about 6’0” tall, weighing about 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes," police wrote on social media. "Gary was last seen wearing jeans, an off-white Henley shirt, with white Nike tennis shoes and a mushroom-style hat."

If you see Gary, or know where he is, call 719-444-7000.

