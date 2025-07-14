At least 1 injured after Amtrak train collides with big rig in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a semi at a railroad crossing in Gilpin County Monday.

The truck driver was airlifted to an area hospital following the collision on S. Beaver Creek Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver7

No other injuries were reported.

The train, the California Zephyr, was heading to San Francisco and had departed Denver about an hour earlier when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Amtrak

Amtrak said there have been no initial reports of injuries to the approximately 279 passengers or crew onboard.

It’s not known if the semi was stalled on the tracks or if the driver attempted to beat the train.

Denver7

Amtrak said railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Details as to the extent of damage to the train or the status of the route have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there are road closures in the area.

Denver7

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.